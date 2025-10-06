Chilliwack Search and Rescue – Finalist for the Land Rover Defender Service Awards (VIDEO LINK)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack SAR – Chilliwack Search and Rescue has been selected as a finalist for the Land Rover Defender Service Awards.

SAR stand a chance of winning a brand-new Land Rover Defender 130, fully customized for our team’s needs, and $30,000 USD as a cash donation.

As BC’s fourth-busiest SAR team with over 100 calls a year, this robust SUV will help improve response times in technical terrain to get to you faster.

The winner will be decided by online public vote between Oct 3rd and Oct 19th. Everyone can cast one vote per day.

We are incredibly excited about this opportunity and we are hoping to gather as much support from the Chilliwack community and beyond as possible. The winner will be decided by a public vote that will take place online between Oct 3rd and Oct 19th, with any individual being allowed to cast one vote per day. The challenge for us will be to engage as many people as we can to cast a vote each day, hence we are graciously asking for your support!

To stand a chance of winning we need as many willing partners to engage their social media platforms and email databases to vote for us, ideally on a daily basis. We realise this is a big ask but this is such a great opportunity to improve the response capabilities of our team for no cost to us or the Chilliwack community that we feel we really need to pull out all the stops.

The video that we submitted for our entry can be found here: https://youtu.be/ctqIlxWCE5U

The voting link that will be live from Oct 3rd to Oct 19th is: https://www.landrover.ca/en/experiences/sponsorship/defender-service-awards/index.html

Link to voting bar code is here.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3458111237674043