AbbyPD Weekend Recap – October 3 – 6. 300 Files Including Border Runners, Youth with Weapons

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 300 police files, staying actively engaged throughout the weekend. While no major incidents occurred, officers remained focused on proactive policing efforts across the city, including enhanced traffic enforcement.

Friday Highlights: •Officers responded to two border runners on Zero Avenue who had illegally crossed into Canada. •A vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop attempt. Due to the dangerous driving behavior and risk to public safety, officers did not pursue. The registered owner is known, and follow-up enforcement is pending. •At Mill Lake, officers responded to an assault with a weapon involving youth. One individual was injured, and two suspects—known to the victim—were arrested.

Saturday Activity: •Daytime shifts allowed officers to advance ongoing investigations. •Two individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. •In the evening, officers responded to a disturbance involving known parties. One person was armed with a machete. Officers quickly de-escalated the situation; no injuries were reported.

Sunday Enforcement: •Both day and night shifts were relatively uneventful, allowing officers to focus on traffic enforcement: 3 excessive speeders 1 prohibited driver 8 impaired drivers were apprehended Ongoing Initiatives: •Operation Community Shield remains active in response to recent extortion-related incidents. Patrol teams conducted over 40 overt checks and patrols throughout the community to ensure public safety and visibility.

Weekend Call Summary: 10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports 3 – Assaults 5 – Missing Person Reports 2 – Break & Enters 13 – Thefts 3 – Collisions Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 16 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 86 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody.