DriveSmartBC – Avoiding a Rear End Collision

Perhaps the most common collision type in British Columbia is the rear end crash. ICBC reports between 22,000 and 25,000 of them each year. How do you protect yourself from being involved in a rear end collision? Here are 10 suggestions for steps that you can take to keep yourself safe.

1. Look Far Ahead

Watching as far ahead as possible allows you to prepare for trouble. You have more time to think about a response and brake sooner. This gives the driver behind you the same opportunity. They will be less likely to slam on their brakes at the last moment and rear end you.

2. Keep Your Eyes Moving

We tend to focus on what is in front of us when we drive. Scanning around your vehicle every 5 to 8 seconds and when you are stopping allows you to identify hazards overtaking you.

3. Stay Aware When Stopped

Just because you have stopped at the red light does not mean that others behind have too. You may have to take action to avoid a rear end crash after you stop.

4. Plan Your Escape

As you begin to stop, keep in mind that you may have to escape being hit from behind. Plan a path to safety so that you can get out of the way if you have to.

5. Approach All Red Lights Cautiously

If you rush up to the red light and stop at the last second, it is likely that the driver behind you is going to do the same thing. If you approach gradually, so do they. Anticipating the light may mean that you won’t have to stop.

6. Leave Space in Front of You

Don’t become a pleat in the accordion if a rear end crash happens. Stop so that you can see pavement between the front of your hood and the bottom of the tires of the vehicle in front of you.

7. Check Your Brake Lights Regularly

If your brake lights don’t tell the driver behind that you are slowing or stopping they are much more likely to rear end you.

8. Leave Yourself an Out

Always maintain space around your vehicle, especially the one in front of you. This allows you time to react and room to escape.

9. Don’t Allow Another Driver to Tailgate You

Slowing to allow the tailgating driver to pass or even pulling over and stopping to let them by is an act of self preservation. The minor inconvenience is worth accepting to be safe.

10. Drive at a Safe Speed

The faster you drive, the greater the chance that you might have to brake suddenly in traffic. Driving at a safe speed can reduce the risk of being rear ended if you do.

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca