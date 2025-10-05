Skip to content

Abbotsford Courthouse Filming Notice – Including Replica FBI Vehicles – October 6 and 9

Abbotsdford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley Filming Notice – closed film set

Please be advised of intermittent traffic holds and controlled activity during filming on Justice Way.

Monday, October 6 & Thursday, October 9

Traffic holds: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Intermittent traffic control: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Filming will include replica FBI vehicles, actors, and staged scenes in front of and beside City Hall. Please note this is a controlled film production and not real law enforcement activity.

Thank you for your patience and understanding!

