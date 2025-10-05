2025 – Annual Cultus Lake Around the Lake Give’R Take 30 Trail Race – Saturday October 18

Cultus Lake – The annual Around the Lake Give’R Take 30 Trail Race is Saturday, October 18 starting at 9AM.

Cultus Lake Main Beach, Cultus Lake (start/finish)

Facebook info is here.

This is the 22nd annual edition of the race — showing staying power, tradition, and local roots, bringing in runners, support crews, families, and spectators from outside the immediate region helps local businesses (cafés, accommodations, retail).

It also highlights Chilliwack / Cultus Lake as a destination for outdoor and trail‐running tourism.

The race is more than a sporting event — it’s a community-driven initiative. Each year, proceeds help support Chilliwack-area organizations and scholarships. In a past year, more than $11,000 was raised to support local groups.

Distances / divisions:

30 km solo loop

30 km relay (two-person, 17 km + 13 km legs)

Kids’ 1.5 km race (ages 5–11)

Course Records

30k Solo

Men: 2:26:40 (2023)

Women: 2:37:59 (2018)

30k Relay

Women: 2:56:28 (2017)

Men: 2:17:30 (2019)

Mixed: 2:52.48 (2024)