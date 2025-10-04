eBay – Navigating Delays from the Canada Post Strike

Toronto – Following the recently-announced Canada Post strike, we want to assure you that eBay is committed to minimizing any disruptions this may cause for our community.

Item Delivery: Please be aware that any in-transit orders impacted by the Canada Post strike will remain undelivered until the strike concludes, and there may be additional delays as they work through their backlog. We kindly ask for your patience during this time.

Should your order not arrive in a reasonable amount of time after the conclusion of the strike, contact us and eBay can step in with assistance. Please note, you remain protected under the eBay Money Back Guarantee.

Shipping options: We have encouraged sellers to offer alternative shipping methods. If you do not see alternative carriers listed, we suggest reaching out directly to the seller for more options.

In cases where alternative shipping methods are not available, the Estimated Delivery Dates for Canada Post services has been significantly extended, allowing additional time for orders to reach their destinations.

If you have purchased an item located outside of Canada, please note that major postal carriers like USPS, Royal Mail in the UK, and Australia Post have temporarily suspended shipments to Canada due to their reliance on Canada Post for final delivery.

New orders made with eBay International Shipping or SpeedPaK will be directed to alternative carriers to ensure timely delivery. Shipments made using eBay International Shipping or SpeedPak that were in transit on September 26th may be delayed until the strike is concluded.

Returns requests: We kindly ask for your patience and understanding with sellers regarding returns. To avoid complications, keep in contact with your seller to partner on the best course of action while the strike continues. If you’ve already shipped your return, the item may be stuck in transit.

eBay are closely monitoring the situation and its impact on items in transit. For ongoing updates on the labour actions and eBay’s response, please visit the Canada Post website and eBay’s Canada Post Strike page.