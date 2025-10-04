AbbyPD Nab Prolific Property Crime Thief in South Clearbrook

Abbotsford (AbbyPD) -Early Saturday morning (October 4) officers from Patrol Shift 1 responded to a report of a break and enter on Lyden Street. While investigating, officers located a known repeat property crime offender in the area. The individual was briefly detained, and further investigation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of suspected stolen property, believed to have been taken from parked vehicles overnight.



If your vehicle was parked in the South Clearbrook area — specifically between South Fraser Way (North) and Marshall Road (South), and from Clearbrook Road (West) to Emerson Street (East) — and you’ve discovered it has been rummaged through, please take the following steps:



1. Report the incident to the Abbotsford Police Non-Emergency Line at 604-859-5225, or by text to 222973 (AbbyPD); and

2. Reference AbbyPD File 2025-42812 in case we have recovered property belonging to you.