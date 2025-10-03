UPDATE – Centre Trail Bridge at Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve – RE-OPENS

Sardis – OCTOBER UPDATE from City of Chilliwack – Repairs to the bridge were completed in September and the trail through the center of the Heron Reserve, connecting to the Vedder Rotary Trail, is now open again.

2025 Blue Heron Reserve Trail – Bridge Re-Opens Sept – City of Chilliwack

MARCH 25 UPDATE – From Camille Coray, Executive Director, Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society: I know a lot of people are curious about the bridge and I will make sure to let you know as soon as I have any additional information. I have attached a photo that Kassa and Wade took from their kayaks at the beginning of March when we first became aware that there was an issue. Since this photo was taken, things have gotten worse. The City has hired an engineering firm to assess the damage and come up with a plan for moving forward, but, at this time, all that we know is that the bridge is not structurally sound, which should be clear from this photo.

It has come to my attention that there are people who are crossing the bridge, despite its obvious closure. We will leave a copy of the attached picture up front to show visitors who ask, as well as the City phone number if people have questions we can’t answer. I will also put a laminated copy of this photo down by the bridge.

2025 Great Blue Heron Reserve Bridge Damage

March 8 ORIGINAL STORY – Due to failing infrastructure under the Centre Trail Bridge at the Great Blue Heron Reserve, the bridge has been completely blocked off from public access until the bridge can fully be assessed and hopefully deemed safe in the near future.

Due to the Herons also beginning to pair up and nest, as usual for this time of year the Heron Colony Loop is also closed at this time.

As such the only way to access the southern portions of the Heron Reserve is to enter from the Vedder Rotary Trail.

2025 Centre Trail Bridge Great Blue Heron Reserve – Closed – March FVN

2020 Great Blue Heron Reserve – Bridge – FVN