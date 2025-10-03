FVRD’s Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 4

Fraser Valley (Fraser Valley Regional District) – Dispose of your household hazardous waste in an environmentally responsible manner.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is on Saturday, October 4, from 9 AM to 3 PM at the City of Chilliwack – City Operations Centre (near Heritage Park) 44390 Luckakuck Way.
Please bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank (donation not required to participate).
This event is open to residents in the following areas:
City of Chilliwack
Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)
Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)
Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley)
Harrison Hot Springs
District of Kent
Find out what items you can bring to the event chilliwack.com/HazardousWasteDay