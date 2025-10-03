Chilliwack Search and Rescue – Finalist for the Land Rover Defender Service Awards (VIDEO LINK)

Skip to content

Chilliwack Search and Rescue – Finalist for the Land Rover Defender Service Awards

Chilliwack – Chilliwack SAR – Chilliwack Search and Rescue has been selected as a finalist for the Land Rover Defender Service Awards.

SAR stand a chance of winning a brand-new Land Rover Defender 130, fully customized for our team’s needs, and $30,000 USD as a cash donation.

As BC’s fourth-busiest SAR team with over 100 calls a year, this robust SUV will help improve response times in technical terrain to get to you faster.

The winner will be decided by online public vote between Oct 3rd and Oct 19th. Everyone can cast one vote per day.

Link to voting bar code is here.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/3458111237674043

