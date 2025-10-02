Skip to content

FVRD Wants Public Input from Chilliwack River Valley Property Owners on Landslide Hazards – DEADLINE Sunday October 5

FVRD/Chilliwack River Valley – UPDATE OCTOBER 2 – As you may have heard, the FVRD is working with BGC Engineering to better understand how landslide hazards may affect properties and people in the Chilliwack River Valley.

As part of the project, we are running a short survey and it is closing this Sunday, October 5. So far, 65 people have responded. Please consider visiting https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/crvssra to access the survey link, get the latest updates and to learn how to get involved.

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 29 – Living in the Chilliwack River Valley offers beautiful views, extensive access to nature and boundless recreational opportunities. But mountain living also comes with risk. The FVRD is working with BGC Engineering to better understand how landslide hazards may affect properties and people in the Chilliwack River Valley.

As part of that project, FVRD is asking residents to complete their short survey.

Visit https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/crvssra to access the survey link, get the latest updates and to learn how to get involved.

2025 FVRD/CRV Landslide Risk Assessment

