Feelin’ Alright | BC Top |Kozmic Boogie: Tribute to Joe Cocker Plus a Tribute to ZZ Top – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Friday October 3 (VIDEO + INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – UPDATE OCTOBER 2 – Due to illness, Tina Chalmers will not be able to perform as planned (Janis Joplin).

ORIGINAL STORY – Get ready to experience this high voltage event as these veteran classic rockers bring the days a 70’s most memorable music to the HUB International Theatre, Friday October 3

Ticket Info here.

Feelin’ Alright. A tribute to Joe Cocker

This 10 member powerhouse featuring a full horn section and 2 dynamic harmony vocalists will take you back to the era of the British invasion superstars. The Feelin’ Alright band has performed in theatres and festivals in the Vancouver region for many years. Terry Raible, on lead vocal has been singing Joe Cocker’s tune for as long as he can remember and truly captures the essence of Joe’s persona. Tons of energy, talent and the timeless Joe Cocker tunes will have you dancing in the aisles.

Kozmic Boogie brings the memories of Janis Joplin’s creative brilliance to the Hub for truly memorable performance. Tina Chalmers honours the music of one of the most powerful singers of the classic rock era with her gutsy blues rock voice as she takes the stage with the Feelin’ Alright band.

Who doesn’t love ZZ Top? Another fantasic local band, Vancouver’s BC Top certainly does. These guys show up with sunglasses, beards and attitude to kick off this magical evening while they crank out the classic tunes of the ‘Little Old Band From Texas’.