Skip to content

Chilliwack September Weather Recap – Second Warmest on Record

Home
Envrionment
Chilliwack September Weather Recap – Second Warmest on Record

Chilliwack – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack:

With a ridge of high pressure remaining over southern B.C. the dry, sunny and very warm conditions since mid August continued to mid September. On September 3rd temperatures peaked at 31.3°C (9.0°C above normal) with a relative humidity at 32%. There were a total of 2 hot days with temperatures at >30.0 °C . The minimum temperatures for September were 10.0 °C on September 22nd and 25th, 1.4°C above normal.

After mid month and a 28 day drought, weak pacific frontal systems produced only light rainfalls. It was the 4th consecutive September and 6th consecutive month with below normal rainfall, >61 % below normal , based on 1951 to 1980 rainfall averages.

2025 Environment Canada September 2025 Weather Recap

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts