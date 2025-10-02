Chilliwack September Weather Recap – Second Warmest on Record

Chilliwack – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate Change Canada, at the City of Chilliwack:

With a ridge of high pressure remaining over southern B.C. the dry, sunny and very warm conditions since mid August continued to mid September. On September 3rd temperatures peaked at 31.3°C (9.0°C above normal) with a relative humidity at 32%. There were a total of 2 hot days with temperatures at >30.0 °C . The minimum temperatures for September were 10.0 °C on September 22nd and 25th, 1.4°C above normal.

After mid month and a 28 day drought, weak pacific frontal systems produced only light rainfalls. It was the 4th consecutive September and 6th consecutive month with below normal rainfall, >61 % below normal , based on 1951 to 1980 rainfall averages.