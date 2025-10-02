Chilliwack Secondary (Storm) Junior Varsity Football – Drop In Flag Football

Chilliwack – From CSS Storm High School Football: Back in August, Chilliwack Secondary Junior Varsity Football announced that their football program will commence in 2026.

CSS Storm would join Sardis and GW Graham as the other high schools with football programs in Chilliwack.

BC high schools play American football rules.

In August 2025, The Storm reached out to FVN for an update. : We will be playing at Exhibition Stadium for the 2026 season for Junior Varsity. Junior Varsity is a go for the 2026 season. Senior Varsity is coming in 2027. We are just in the process of building and looking for sponsors for the team.

As Head Coach and GM of the CSS Storm Junior Varsity team, Clint Currie will oversee all football operations, lead as the program’s head coach, and continue to share his expertise as the offensive line coach. BTW Clints son Connor will be playing with the Storm as a left guard.

OCTOBER 3 UPDATE: Calling all Grade 8, 9 & 10 students in the CSS catchment—come join them for drop-in flag football!

Where: CSS Turf Field

When: Wednesdays, 4–5 PM

What to bring: Cleats, water & your game face

No experience needed—just come ready to run, compete, and have fun with your friends!

Questions? Contact Coach Clint Currie @ cssstormfootball@gmail.com

Facebook Info is here