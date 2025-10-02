Chilliwack Man Sentenced to 13.5 years for Drug Trafficking, Firearms Offences, and Bribery of a Correctional Officer

Chilliwack – William Michael Dow has been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison following a multi-year investigation by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section. The charges stem from two separate investigations involving drug trafficking, firearms offences, and an attempt to bribe a Correctional Officer.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section conducted an extensive investigation into Dow. Surveillance and judicial authorizations led to a March 31, 2020 search of his residence, where officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a prohibited handgun with an over-capacity magazine. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved nine charges.

In a separate incident in October 2020, an off-duty Correctional Officer reported that DOW attempted to bribe her to smuggle contraband into Kent Institution. A search warrant executed on October 29,2020, at Dow’s residence, which resulted in the seizure of additional drugs and a loaded prohibited handgun. The BC Prosecution Service approved eight charges.

In 2024, from the March 2020 search, Dow entered guilty pleas to:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized

Also in 2024, from the October 2020 file, Dow entered guilty please to:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

Offering bribe to an officer

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Dow failed to appear for sentencing on June 25, 2025, prompting multiple warrants for his arrest. Over the summer, the Chilliwack Drug Section worked diligently to locate him. On September 17, 2025, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, Chilliwack Drug Section, and Priority Target Team executed a search warrant in the 45000 block of Keith Wilson Road, where Dow was arrested without incident.

On September 25, 2025, Dow appeared in Chilliwack Law Courts, where Judge Whyte sentenced him to 13.5 years in custody.

“Members of Chilliwack’s drug section worked diligently through the summer to locate and arrest William Dow to ensure he was held accountable. The efforts of the LMD ERT along with our Priority Target Team and Frontline members ensured Dow was arrested safely while mitigating any harm to the public, bringing this lengthy investigation to a successful conclusion,” said Sgt. David Mackie, Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

