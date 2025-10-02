17 Year Old Chilliwack Teen Arrested for Firearm Threat With Fake Gun

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday morning (September 30, 2025, @12:45AM), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report from a member of the public who stated that there was a group of male youths near the intersection of Promontory Road and Teskey Road in Chilliwack, and that one of youths had pointed a handgun at him and made verbal threats.

A coordinated response involving multiple officers was immediately dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, police observed four male youths fleeing the scene. Frontline officers engaged in a foot pursuit and successfully arrested three of the individuals.

One of the arrested males matched the description provided by the complainant as the male who had pointed the firearm at him. A search of the suspect revealed a tan replica Glock 19X handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. There was no ability during the incident for the complainant, or responding officers, to know the firearm was a replica, which posed a serious risk to public safety.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Chilliwack, was transported to Chilliwack RCMP cells and held in custody pending a bail hearing. He has since been released to the care of his guardian under court-imposed conditions.

Charges sworn include:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

While the youth does not have a criminal record, he is well known to police.

A photo of a replica Glock 19x:

2025 Replica Glock 19x: Gun – Chilliwack RCMP Oct 2

“This incident underscores the dangers posed by replica firearms and the importance of swift, coordinated police response.” “Police must treat all firearm-related reports as real and respond accordingly to protect the public. Individuals who openly carry replica firearms in public should expect a high-risk police response,” said Sgt. Alexandra Mulvihill, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.