Update on Highway 1 Construction Through the Valley – Pop Up Community Engagements

Fraser Valley (BC Ministry of Transportation and Transit) – Construction continues on widening and improvements to Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. Projects will enhance safety, reliability, and capacity to help meet the needs of this growing region.

To learn more about what’s happening, drop by one of the upcoming community pop-ups:

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

4pm to 6pm

Walnut Grove Community Centre, inside the foyer

Saturday, October 18, 2025

11am to 2pm

Highstreet Shopping Centre, in the main plaza by the playground

2025 Highway1 Construction at Abbotsford Highstreet October 1