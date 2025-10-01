Update on Highway 1 Construction Through the Valley – Pop Up Community Engagements

Fraser Valley (BC Ministry of Transportation and Transit) – Construction continues on widening and improvements to Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. Projects will enhance safety, reliability, and capacity to help meet the needs of this growing region.
To learn more about what’s happening, drop by one of the upcoming community pop-ups:
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
4pm to 6pm
Walnut Grove Community Centre, inside the foyer
Saturday, October 18, 2025
11am to 2pm
Highstreet Shopping Centre, in the main plaza by the playground