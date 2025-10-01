Rustad Updates Critic Portfolios for the Conservative Caucus – Banman, Neufeld, Maahs, Warbus

Vancouver/Kelowna/Fraser Valley – John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Official Opposition, has announced the updated critic portfolios for the Conservative Caucus.

This on the heels of a controversial leadership review recently held in Kelowna. Rumbling ensued that some MLA’s were disgruntled and wanted a leadership change. There were also accusations of false stacking of memberships.

This after MLA Dallas Brodie was removed from caucus by John Rustad and formed the new party- OneBC.

Then Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko alleges her “socially liberal beliefs” were silenced in the B.C. Conservative Party. She was kicked out of caucus.

Below is a full list of critic portfolios:

John Rustad – Leader of the Official Opposition and Critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Ian Paton – Critic for Agriculture & Food

Korky Neufeld – Critic for Artificial Intelligence

Steve Kooner – Critic for Attorney General

Rosalyn Bird – Critic for Children & Family Development

Heather Maahs – Critic for Childcare & Early Childhood Education

Amelia Boultbee – Critic for Citizen’s Services

Lynne Block – Critic for Education, Arts, Culture, and Film

Sheldon Clare – Critic for Environment, Parks, Emergency Management & Climate Readiness

Larry Neufeld – Critic for Oil, Gas & LNG

David Williams – Critic for BC Hydro & Electricity Self-Sufficiency

Peter Milobar – Critic for Finance

Ward Stamer – Critic for Forests

Anna Kindy – Critic for Health

Claire Rattee – Critic for Mental Health & Addictions

Brennan Day – Critic for Seniors & Rural Health

Linda Hepner – Critic for Housing

Tony Luck – Critic for Municipal Affairs

Misty van Popta – Critic for Infrastructure

Sharon Hartwell – Critic for Rural Infrastructure & Rural Development

Harman Bhangu – Critic for Jobs and Economic Development

Gavin Dew – Critic for Small Business & Innovation

Mandeep Dhaliwal – Critic for Parental Rights & Sports

Kiel Giddens – Critic for Labour

Pete Davis – Critic for Mining & Critical Minerals

Bryan Tepper – Critic for Post-Secondary Education

Lawrence Mok – Critic for Skills Training & International Credentials

Macklin McCall – Critic for Solicitor General & Public Safety

Kristina Loewen – Critic for Social Development & Poverty Reduction

Scott McInnis – Critic for Tourism, Resort Communities, Columbia Basin Trust, and Deputy Indigenous Relations Critic

Teresa Wat – Critic for Trade, Multiculturalism & Anti-Racism

Trevor Halford – Critic for Transportation

Donegal Wilson – Critic for Water, Land & Resource Stewardship (Fisheries)

Hon Chan – Critic for ICBC, Translink, Transit & Climate Solutions

A’a:lilya Warbus – House Leader

Jody Toor – Caucus Chair

Bruce Banman – Caucus Whip

Reann Gasper – Deputy Caucus Whip

Lorne Doerkson – Deputy Speaker