Rustad Updates Critic Portfolios for the Conservative Caucus – Banman, Neufeld, Maahs, Warbus

Vancouver/Kelowna/Fraser Valley – John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Official Opposition, has announced the updated critic portfolios for the Conservative Caucus.
This on the heels of a controversial leadership review recently held in Kelowna. Rumbling ensued that some MLA’s were disgruntled and wanted a leadership change. There were also accusations of false stacking of memberships.
This after MLA Dallas Brodie was removed from caucus by John Rustad and formed the new party- OneBC.
Then Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko alleges her “socially liberal beliefs” were silenced in the B.C. Conservative Party. She was kicked out of caucus.
Below is a full list of critic portfolios:
John Rustad – Leader of the Official Opposition and Critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation
Ian Paton – Critic for Agriculture & Food
Korky Neufeld – Critic for Artificial Intelligence
Steve Kooner – Critic for Attorney General
Rosalyn Bird – Critic for Children & Family Development
Heather Maahs – Critic for Childcare & Early Childhood Education
Amelia Boultbee – Critic for Citizen’s Services
Lynne Block – Critic for Education, Arts, Culture, and Film
Sheldon Clare – Critic for Environment, Parks, Emergency Management & Climate Readiness
Larry Neufeld – Critic for Oil, Gas & LNG
David Williams – Critic for BC Hydro & Electricity Self-Sufficiency
Peter Milobar – Critic for Finance
Ward Stamer – Critic for Forests
Anna Kindy – Critic for Health
Claire Rattee – Critic for Mental Health & Addictions
Brennan Day – Critic for Seniors & Rural Health
Linda Hepner – Critic for Housing
Tony Luck – Critic for Municipal Affairs
Misty van Popta – Critic for Infrastructure
Sharon Hartwell – Critic for Rural Infrastructure & Rural Development
Harman Bhangu – Critic for Jobs and Economic Development
Gavin Dew – Critic for Small Business & Innovation
Mandeep Dhaliwal – Critic for Parental Rights & Sports
Kiel Giddens – Critic for Labour
Pete Davis – Critic for Mining & Critical Minerals
Bryan Tepper – Critic for Post-Secondary Education
Lawrence Mok – Critic for Skills Training & International Credentials
Macklin McCall – Critic for Solicitor General & Public Safety
Kristina Loewen – Critic for Social Development & Poverty Reduction
Scott McInnis – Critic for Tourism, Resort Communities, Columbia Basin Trust, and Deputy Indigenous Relations Critic
Teresa Wat – Critic for Trade, Multiculturalism & Anti-Racism
Trevor Halford – Critic for Transportation
Donegal Wilson – Critic for Water, Land & Resource Stewardship (Fisheries)
Hon Chan – Critic for ICBC, Translink, Transit & Climate Solutions
A’a:lilya Warbus – House Leader
Jody Toor – Caucus Chair
Bruce Banman – Caucus Whip
Reann Gasper – Deputy Caucus Whip
Lorne Doerkson – Deputy Speaker