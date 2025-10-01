OBITUARY – Former Abbotsford Mayor George Peary Dies from Cancer

Abbotsford – Social media lit up on Wednesday October 1 as word came out that former Abbotsford Mayor George Perry passed away after a battle with cancer. George Peary was Mayor 2008-2011 and City Councillor 1990-2008.

George Perry – Former Abbotsford Mayor – Facebook

Councilor Patricia Driessen: Former City of Abbotsford Mayor, long-serving public servant and community leader George Peary lost his battle with cancer this week. He was so kind and encouraging when we met leading up to the 2022 municipal election. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family

Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South (and a former Mayor) : I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of George Peary. George was a man who lived a life of service to his community, and Abbotsford is a better place because of him.

Though we were opponents in a difficult election, George was a gentleman in defeat and offered me advice and wisdom I have carried with me to this day. I will never forget one debate when I asked him how he was doing. His response was simple but profound: ‘There are worse things than losing… winning, for instance.’ Those words have echoed in my mind many times when the weight of public life has been heavy.

George often spoke of how the YMCA changed his life as a youth, steering him away from a troubled path and opening doors to the sport he loved—hockey. He was on his way to the pros before an eye injury cut his career short, but his love of sport and community stayed with him. It was his dream to bring a YMCA to Abbotsford, and though circumstances made it difficult to see through at the time, that vision spoke volumes about the kind of man he was: always looking for ways to give back and build opportunity for others.

Even after leaving political life, George continued his work for others—particularly in supporting Dasmesh School in its growth and success. He was a character full of life, a visionary leader, and a positive role model who never stopped putting others ahead of himself.

George Peary touched the lives of thousands of people in Abbotsford. His legacy will live on in the people he inspired and the work he championed. He will be dearly missed.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace