Humor and Heart Combine to Make Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic!

Chilliwack — Get ready to laugh, reflect, and see the world through a different lens when Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic takes the stage on October 28. This sharp-witted and thought-provoking theatrical show challenges stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding autism, blending humor with honesty in a way that resonates with those on and off the spectrum.

Created and performed by Canadian comedian Michael McCreary, Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is an engaging one-man show that draws from his personal experiences growing up on the autism spectrum. With punchlines as insightful as they are hilarious, McCreary dismantles outdated ideas about what autism should look like, replacing them with real stories, clever perspectives, and an infectious sense of fun.

At just twenty-nine years old, McCreary has already established himself as a stand-up comedian, author, and public speaker with an extraordinary ability to connect with people through humor. His performance combines the relatability of everyday observations with the depth of lived experience, sparking conversations that matter while ensuring audiences leave laughing.

Whether you’re on the spectrum, know someone who is, or simply enjoy smart and engaging comedy, Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is a show that will leave you both entertained and enlightened.

Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 28, 2025 at 7:30. Ticket pricing begins at $20, with Membership Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

