BC Transit Fares and Products – Changes Coming October 1

Fraser Valley – Fares and fare product changes coming to on October 1. They will vary within the Fraser Valley:

BC Transit and the City of Chilliwack are advising riders of price changes to transit fares and changes to some fare products effective October 1, 2025.



Following a fare review process that included consultation between BC Transit and the City of Chilliwack, the fare collected for a single ride is increasing to $2.25 for all riders, including senior, youth and handyDART customers. The price for the 30-Day Pass for adults will adjust to $47, the 30-Day Pass for students will adjust to $40, and the 30-Day Pass for seniors will remain at $35. The student Semester Pass changes to $128 for four months.



DayPASS prices will adjust to $4.50 for all riders and will shift to a new DayPASS policy after payment of the second fare. This new policy removes the 90-minute time restricted digital and paper transfers and instead allows passengers unlimited travel during the day at the price of two single fares. DayPASS is available for purchase aboard the bus with cash or is automatically applied to a Umo app or Umo card after the second Single Ride fare payment of the day.



Also effective October 1, the 10-Ride and Adult and Concession Single Ride digital fare products will be discontinued and no longer available for purchase through Umo. Customers currently using these products can transition to using Umo Cash Balance to pay their Single Ride fares. Any unused legacy pass products remaining in customer accounts will remain valid until used or expired and will retain their original transfer rights.



BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are advising riders of price changes to transit fares and changes to some fare products effective October 1, 2025.



Following a fare review process that included consultation between BC Transit and our local government partners, the fare collected for a single ride is increasing to $2.50 for all riders, including senior, youth and handyDART customers. The price for the 30-Day Pass for adults will adjust to $55 and the 30-Day Post-Secondary, Senior and Student passes will all adjust to $42. The student Semester Pass changes to $155 for four months, and the Post-Secondary Semester Pass adjusts to $165 for four months.



DayPASS prices will decrease to $5 for all riders and will shift to a new DayPASS policy after payment of the second fare. This new policy removes the 90-minute time restricted digital and paper transfers and instead allows passengers unlimited travel during the day at the price of two single fares. DayPASS is available for purchase aboard the bus with cash or automatically applied to a Umo app or Umo card after the second Single Ride fare payment of the day.



Also effective October 1, the 10-Ride and Single Ride Adult and ConcessionUmo fare products will be discontinued and no longer available for purchase through Umo. Customers currently using these products can transition to using Umo Cash Balance to pay their Single Ride fares.. Any unused legacy fare products remaining in customer accounts will remain valid until used or expired and will retain their original transfer rights.

BC Transit, the District of Kent, Village of Harrison Hot Springs, District of Hope and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) are advising riders of price changes to transit fares and changes to some fare products in the Agassiz-Harrison and Hope Transit System effective October 1, 2025.

Following a fare review process that included consultation between BC Transit, local municipal government partners and the FVRD, the fare collected for a 30-Day Pass for adults will increase to $50, and the 30-Day Pass for seniors and students will adjust to $43. Prices for single ride fares and DayPASS fares will remain the same until they increase in 2027.

There will also be a shift to a new DayPASS policy after payment of the second fare. This new policy removes the 90-minute time restricted digital and paper transfers and instead allows passengers unlimited travel during the day at the price of two single fares. DayPASS is available for purchase aboard the bus with cash or is automatically applied to a Umo app or Umo card after the second Single Ride fare payment of the day.



Also effective October 1, the 10-Rides fare products will be discontinued and no longer available for purchase through Umo. Customers currently using these products can transition to using Umo Cash Balance to pay their Single Ride fares. Any unused legacy fare products remaining in customer accounts will remain valid until used or expired and will retain their original transfer rights.