AbbyPD Arrest Impaired Truck Driver for Causing Accident on Highway 1 at Whatcom

Abbotsford – On Monday evening, (September 29th at approximately 8PM), frontline officers from the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a rollover collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 1 near the Whatcom Road exit. No other vehicles were involved.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located the semi-truck overturned in the Eastbound lanes. Preliminary findings indicate the truck was originally travelling Westbound when it veered into the center median, crossed into oncoming Eastbound traffic, and rolled over.

The driver, a 66-year-old man, was detained at the scene for impaired driving and transported to hospital with minor injuries. He was later released from police custody pending further investigation, which includes awaiting lab results.

AbbyPD is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, observed the semi-truck’s driving behaviour prior to the collision, or has dashcam footage to contact the department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2025-42173

