Skip to content

UFV Sports Sunday – Golfers Come Up Second in Ontario

Home
Sports
Uncategorized
UFV Sports Sunday – Golfers Come Up Second in Ontario

Fraser Valley/Waterloo Ontario – GOLF: Bateman leads Cascades men’s squad to second place finish, as golf teams compete in Ontario

Brett Bateman picked up an individual second place finish at three under par, as he led the UFV men’s golf squad to a second place finish at the Laurier/ Waterloo Invitational on Sunday. 

Meanwhile on the women’s side, Coral Hamade posted the Cascades best score, finishing tied for 11th at +17 as the team finished in 10th place at the Waterloo Women’s golf Invitational. 

How it Happened: Brett Bateman posted a two-round score of -3 to finish one stroke back for the individual lead, while rookie Connely Parker also picked up a top-10 finish at even par through the two-round event. Other scores on the men’s side were Lucas O’Dell and Andrew Biggar at +2, and Hayden Prive at +9.

Coral Hamade’s 11th place finish led the women’s squad at +17, while rookies Maya Gidda (+36), Gabriella Gabbato (+27), and Alexandra Ellison (+53), rounded out the team’s scores.

Up Next: The Cascades continue to get set for the Canada West Golf Championships from October 20-21 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

2025 Golf UFV Brett Bateman – Courtesy Jordie Arthur

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts