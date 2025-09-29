Skip to content

Knight Road Construction – October 2025 to January 2026

Home
Construction
Knight Road Construction – October 2025 to January 2026

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack will begin Active Transportation Upgrades along Knight Road (Shaw Ave. to Chilliwack River Rd.) starting October 13, 2025, with work expected to continue until the end of January 2026.

Improvements will include:
Storm sewer & water upgrades
Electrical & sidewalk improvements
Concrete & asphalt works

These upgrades are designed to create safer routes for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Construction will take place during the day (7:00 am – 5:00 pm) with traffic control in place.

Please use extra caution when traveling in this area. These improvements are part of the City’s efforts to enhance active transportation connections in the region.

For more information, contact 604-455-3300

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts