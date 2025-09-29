Knight Road Construction – October 2025 to January 2026

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack will begin Active Transportation Upgrades along Knight Road (Shaw Ave. to Chilliwack River Rd.) starting October 13, 2025, with work expected to continue until the end of January 2026.

Improvements will include:

Storm sewer & water upgrades

Electrical & sidewalk improvements

Concrete & asphalt works

These upgrades are designed to create safer routes for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Construction will take place during the day (7:00 am – 5:00 pm) with traffic control in place.

Please use extra caution when traveling in this area. These improvements are part of the City’s efforts to enhance active transportation connections in the region.

For more information, contact 604-455-3300