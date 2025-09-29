City of Chilliwack Safety Fair – Saturday October 4

Chilliwack – Join City of Chilliwack in the Home Depot parking lot (Eagle Landing) on Saturday, October 4, from 11 am – 1:30 pm for our annual Safety Fair.
City of Chilliwack will have a variety of activities for all ages, like the Speed Watch speed test, the Chilliwack RCMP Safety Bear, the Home Depot Kids Zone, and more!
Visit chilliwack.com/safetyfair for more information.
This year’s participants include:
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) – Through the implementation of crime prevention and education programs, the RCMP work closely with citizens, businesses and community groups to promote safe homes and communities.
- Chilliwack Fire Department – Not only does the Fire Department provide fire response to an area over 260 square kilometres, but they are also responsible for emergency preparedness, attending motor vehicle incidents, along with other responsibilities.
- Speed Watch – Volunteers who monitor drivers’ speeds and remind them to slow down.
- Chilliwack Crime Prevention – Assists the public by providing education and crime prevention techniques.
- Emergency Support Services – A team of volunteers who assist during a disaster to provide essential services and support to people, until the community returns to normal.
- City of Chilliwack Bylaw Enforcement – A regulatory enforcement arm of the City that is responsible for processing, investigating, and resolving contraventions of the City’s Bylaws.
- City of Chilliwack Road Safety – An arm of the City’s Transportation Engineering team that brings community road safety partners together and advocates for the betterment of safe road designs.
- City of Chilliwack Public Works Heavy Machinery Operators – City labourers and construction workers who work to keep the City running by sweeping roads, plowing snow, and patching potholes, among other tasks.
- Chilliwack Search and Rescue – A volunteer organization that responds to emergencies where there is difficult and technical terrain.
- Operation Life Saver – A partnership of Canadian Railroads and Transport Canada that aims to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards surrounding rail property and trains.
- CN Police – A team of Police Constables with the authority of a normal peace officer to enforce criminal code violations within 500 metres of CN’s railway.
- Streetwise Traffic Control – A local team of traffic control personnel with tips and tricks to keep construction workers and drivers safe on the roads in work zones.
- BC Transit and Transdev – BC’s public transit provider and their contracted service provider, providing information and tips for all users on public transit.
- Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) – Not only do they provide insurance for your car, ICBC has a team of Road Safety Engineers and Coordinators that work with cities, schools, and other community partners to educate people how to be safe on the province’s roads.
- School District 33 (SD33) Transportation – Chilliwack School District’s chauffer for thousands of students throughout the City and a major advocate for school bus safety.
- Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association – A charitable organization offering support and services to people with acquired brain injuries and their families.
- Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) – An arm of the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, CVSE promotes compliance of safety regulations within the commercial transport sector, with the goal of increasing road safety and protecting public health, the environment, and transportation infrastructure.
- Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services – An RCMP based program funded by the City and Province to help victims handle the emotional, financial, and physical impacts of crime.
- Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada) – A volunteer-driven charitable organization that works to stop impaired driving and to support victims / survivors of this violent crime.
- CN Dangerous Goods and Emergency – A highly trained and experienced team located across the railway network, equipped with specialized tools and resources to provide 24/7 emergency response and hazardous materials expertise.