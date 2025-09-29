Chilliwack RCMP and a Financial Institution Thwart a Scam Targeting Seniors

Chlliwack – On Friday morning, September 26, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a fraud in progress at a local financial institution.

Thanks to a coordinated effort between the bank staff and officers, a bail scam targeting a vulnerable community member of our community was successfully prevented.

While this incident was resolved without financial lass, police are warning that fraudsters appear to be active again, using similar tactics to exploit residents, especially seniors.

Fraudsters are contacting elderly individuals, claiming that a family member has been arrested and urgently requires bail money. These scammers often:

Create a sense of panic and urgency.

Negotiate the amount to something more “affordable”.

Arrange in in-person meeting to collect the money.

This is a fraudulent scheme. Police do not request bail money payments through third parties or in-person exchanges.

The RCMP urges residents to remain vigilant and share the following fraud prevention tips:

Pause and verify: If you receive a call claiming a loved one is in trouble. Hang up and contact that person directly or speak with another trusted family member.

Never share personal or financial information with unknown callers.

Do not agree to meet anyone to hand over money, especially if they claim to be from law enforcement or legal offices.

Report suspicious calls to the RCMP immediately.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by this scam, please contact the RCMP non-emergency line or visit your local detachment.