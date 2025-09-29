Chilliwack Cultural Centre Multi Media Event – Lennon & McCartney: In Their Own Words and Music – Saturday October 25 (VIDEO + INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Lennon & McCartney: In Their Own Words and Music – Saturday October 25. Chilliwack Cultural Centre – HUB Theatre.

A Rockumentary Tribute Featuring Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee

“THESE GUYS SOUND JUST LIKE THE BEATLES!”

Dive into the world of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, two of the most iconic and influential songwriters of all time, with “Lennon & McCartney: In Their Own Words and Music.” This extraordinary live tribute, featuring acclaimed performers Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee, brings the legacy of these two musical giants to life in an immersive Rockumentary experience.

A Journey Back to the 1960s

Audiences will be transported to 1960s Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles, as Sicoly and Dalla-Vee recreate the magic of Lennon and McCartney’s unforgettable partnership. Through live performances of their greatest hits, this tribute showcases the duo’s meteoric rise during the British Invasion and explores the cultural and musical impact that transformed the world.

Multimedia Spectacle

This unique production blends video footage, interviews, and insightful narration with a meticulously crafted live performance, offering an intimate look at the songwriting genius of Lennon & McCartney. The multimedia enhancement delivers an emotional and educational experience, shedding light on the personal stories behind the music and the duo’s collaboration.

From early tracks that launched The Beatles into stardom to later masterpieces that showcased their musical evolution, “Lennon & McCartney: In Their Own Words and Music” captures the heart and soul of two of history’s most beloved songwriters.

A Moving Tribute

More than just a concert, this tribute reveals the wit, charm, and depth of Lennon and McCartney’s partnership. Their songs—timeless, poignant, and packed with devil-may-care humour—come alive in this compelling live production. The audience will feel as though they are stepping into history, witnessing first-hand the artistry that made Lennon & McCartney the most successful songwriting duo in music history.

An Unmissable Event for All Music Lovers

Whether you’ve grown up with The Beatles or are discovering their music for the first time, “Lennon & McCartney: In Their Own Words and Music” is a must-see show that celebrates the songs that defined a generation and continues to inspire new audiences around the world.

About Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee:

Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee are veteran performers with a deep passion for honouring the music of Lennon and McCartney. Both are seasoned entertainers, known for their ability to authentically capture the spirit and sound of legendary artists while delivering performances that are both dynamic and heartfelt.

