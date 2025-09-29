Skip to content

BCFC Playoffs Set With One Week Left – Huskers and Rams Eliminated

Fraser Valley – From British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC): After the games on Saturday September 27, the playoff picture has cleared up, and the playoff match ups are set. Tis with one week left in the season.

The Valley Huskers and Langley Rams are eliminated.

In the #3 at #2 matchup, the Prince George Kodiaks will travel to #Langford to take on the #2 Westshore Rebels . Game time will be 3PM on Saturday, October 11th at Starlight Stadium.

The other semi final game will feature the #4 Vancouver Island Raiders will be taking on the #1 Okanagan Sun on Saturday, October 11th at 1PM at the Apple Bowl.

