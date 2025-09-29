Skip to content

AbbyPD Weekend Wrap: September 26 – 29 – Gang Crime Patrols, Domestic Disputes

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 314 police files, keeping busy throughout the weekend. Officers handled serious calls for service while continuing proactive efforts to keep the community safe.

Summary:

This past weekend in Abbotsford was relatively routine. Aside from one serious collision, no major events occurred. Members of our Gang Crime Unit remained actively engaged in the community, carrying out targeted, proactive enforcement. Their efforts include visits to licensed establishments and curfew checks on known offenders currently out on bail.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a serious collision involving a cyclist on South Parallel Road near Whatcom Road. The cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

In addition, over the past few days, members of AbbyPD travelled by foot, bike, vehicle, and air to attend the BC Law Enforcement Memorial in Victoria and the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Ottawa. These ceremonies honour the police and peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

Weekend Call Summary:

16 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports
13 – Assaults
11 – Missing Person Reports
5 – Break & Enters
12 – Thefts
5 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

11 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 40 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 7 individuals were held in custody.

