AbbyPD Gang Crime Arrest – Armed Suspect on Stolen Motorcycle

Abbotsford – On Wednesday September 3, 2025, officers from GCU – AbbyPD’s Gang Crime Unit, located a man operating a stolen motorcycle near Clearbrook Road and Marshall Road. The suspect was safely taken into custody and later identified as 39-year-old Kyle Kollman. At the time of his arrest, Kollman was found in possession of a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.

Kollman is a repeat offender with a violent and extensive criminal history, including firearms offences, and property crimes. He has been charged with numerous Firearms offences and Possession of Stolen Property.