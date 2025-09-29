Skip to content

AbbyPD Gang Crime Arrest – Armed Suspect on Stolen Motorcycle

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Gang Crime Arrest – Armed Suspect on Stolen Motorcycle

Abbotsford – On Wednesday September 3, 2025, officers from GCU – AbbyPD’s Gang Crime Unit, located a man operating a stolen motorcycle near Clearbrook Road and Marshall Road. The suspect was safely taken into custody and later identified as 39-year-old Kyle Kollman. At the time of his arrest, Kollman was found in possession of a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash.

Kollman is a repeat offender with a violent and extensive criminal history, including firearms offences, and property crimes. He has been charged with numerous Firearms offences and Possession of Stolen Property.

2025-AbbyPD-Gang-Crime-Arrest-Sept

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts