Abbotsford Canucks Special Events for 2025/26 – Calder Cup Banner Raising October 24

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) – The Abbotsford Canucks announced their Community & Fan Engagement Nights for the first half of the 2025.26 season, beginning with their Championship Banner Raising Night on Friday, October 24.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the diverse communities that make our fans and our city so special while raising awareness for important causes,” said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. “Our Community & Fan Engagement Nights are a perfect way to connect with our fans and create memorable experiences together at the rink.”

“We’re excited to welcome back our incredible fans and kick off the defence of our Calder Cup Championship,” said Ryan Johnson, General Manager, Abbotsford Canucks. “The offseason was short, but for all the right reasons, and our players worked hard over the summer to be ready for the year ahead. We have a great group of young players ready to compete and continue their development with our talented staff in the Fraser Valley.”

Following a historic 2024.25 campaign that saw the Canucks capture their first-ever Calder Cup, the team is set to return to Abbotsford Centre with an exciting roster under the leadership of head coach Manny Malhotra.

With a diverse lineup of theme nights and a renewed energy for the season ahead, the Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate their championship legacy while bringing fans together for another unforgettable year of hockey.

2025.26 Abbotsford Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights:

– Banner Raising Night: October 24 vs Ontario Reign

– Next Gen Sunday: October 26 vs Ontario Reign

– Trick or Treat Night: October 29 vs Calgary Wranglers

– Hockey Fights Cancer: November 2 vs Henderson Silver Knights

– Armed Forces Night: November 11 vs San Jose Barracuda

– Teddy Bear Toss: December 6 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

– 5th Anniversary Game: December 7 vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

– Ugly Christmas Sweater Night: December 20 vs Tucson Roadrunners

– Hockey Talks: January 7 vs Bakersfield Condors

– Flaunt your Flannel: January 10 vs Calgary Wranglers

– Mystery Night: January 11 vs Calgary Wranglers

As a thank you to the best fans in the AHL, who rally behind the team night after night and create a home ice advantage no opponent can match, tickets are now more accessible than ever! This season, single-game tickets will start at just $19, the team’s lowest price since arriving in the Fraser Valley! Fans can also enjoy value nights in Premium areas, including Club Glass, Platinum, and Gold, with tickets starting at just $55.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be a part of the energy and excitement as the Canucks defend their championship! Purchase single-game tickets HERE!

Show your support all season long! Get your season ticket memberships starting at $780, and half-season memberships starting at $444. Fans can get their full and half season memberships, flex packs, group tickets, and more HERE!