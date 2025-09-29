4:30PM Monday UPDATE – WB Lanes Remain Closed on Highway 1 at Herrling Island After Semi “Dangling Over Rail Lines”

Popkum (with files from DriveBC and Skilled Truckers Canada) – UPDATE – DriveBC reported that one lane was open westbound at Herrling Island. however both lanes as of 4:30 PM are again closed.

#BCHwy1 westbound is CLOSED at Herrling Island for a vehicle recovery. Detour on #BCHwy7. Expect delays

ORIGINAL STORY – A multi-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck prompted a call to stop train traffic between Hope and Chilliwack Monday afternoon (1:30PM September 29)

Skilled Truckers Canada reports that the tractor-trailer unit was down an embankment on Highway 1 and ‘dangling’ over the railway lines. Rail service has been halted.

The westbound lanes of the highway were also expected to be closed for a “considerable time.”

The truck that went over the embankment had knocked down hydro and/or communication lines, according to first responders on the scene. Heavy haulers were being called to remove the truck. Two pick-up trucks were also involved and required towing. There are reports that three patients are being treated for injury.

DriveBC says there is no timetable for re-opening.

2025 Highway 1 Semi Dangling Over Rail Lines at Herrling Island – Skilled Truckers Canada – September 29 Facebook