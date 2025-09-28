UFV Sports Saturday – UFV Soccer with Playoff Implications

Fraser Valley – WSOC: Madec picks up second consecutive clean sheet as Cascades defeat TRU

An Alana Madec shutout, and a late header from Kenzie Fitzgerald gave the UFV Cascades a 1-0 victory over the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack on Saturday night at Rotary Stadium.



The win is huge for the Cascades playoff hopes, as their record improves to 3-5-2 and leaves them just one point back of Victoria for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. TRU meanwhile falls to 5-5 on the season to sit third in the Pacific.

Cascades goalkeeper Alana Madec :

“We all battled and pushed to the 90, and I’m just really proud of all of us. We put in the effort and it paid out to get the win, so I’m just so happy about this weekend, and getting a shutout as well is big for me.” “I give one hundred percent credit to my defence. They have saved me a thousand times, and I appreciate Kenzie [Fitzgerald] getting all of those headers. She has made such a big difference, so has Jenna [Ericson] and everyone on the back line.”



Next Up:

The Cascades have a bye week next week, before they return home to face the University of Victoria and UBC on October 10 and 12.

MSOC: Mailand and Brazinha score as Cascades complete weekend sweep of Timberwolves

First half goals from Kevin Mailand and Mateo Brazinha led the UFV Cascades to a 2-1 victory, and a weekend sweep, against the UNBC Timberwolves on Saturday at Masich Place Stadium in Prince George.



The Cascades win improves their record to 6-1-2 on the season, while UNBC falls to 3-6-2.