Chilliwack 4 Palestine Film Presentation – Gaza Fights for Freedom at Chilliwack Secondary – Friday October 3

Chilliwack – Chilliwack 4 Palestine is hosting a free community screening and discussion of Gaza Fights for Freedom, a powerful 2019 documentary directed by journalist Abby Martin.

Filmed during the Great March of Return protests in Gaza, the film features on-the-ground reporting and never-before-seen footage, highlighting the voices of Palestinians as they resist occupation and fight for freedom.

The film is showing at the Chilliwack Neighbourhood Learning Centre at Chilliwack Secondary, Friday October 3.