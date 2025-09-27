Chilliwack RCMP Investigate Targeted Shooting on Crimson Ridge – One Person Hit

Chilliwack- Chilliwack RCMP is investigating and seeking witnesses and camera footage following reports of a shooting at a residence on Friday evening.

On Friday Night September 26,(approximately 9:45PM), Chilliwack RCMP were called to a property on Crimson Ridge in Chilliwack for a report of shots fired outside of the residence.

Police found several gun shell casings and blood at the scene, where one individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Multiple neighboring homes were also struck by bullets. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries from those residences.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe this was a targeted incident and related to the BC gang conflict.

A burnt Mazda CX5 was located nearby in the area of Teskey Way and Bailey Road. Investigators are currently in the process of determining whether this is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with more information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.