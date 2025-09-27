Abbotsford School Board and the City Rename Three Sports Fields at WJ Mouat with Indigenous Names

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Board of Education proudly celebrated community, history, and the spirit of play with the renaming of three sports fields at @wjmouat in partnership with the @thecityofabbotsford.

At a special ceremony o Friday September 26, three of the sports fields were formally renamed in recognition of influential, dedicated, and beloved citizens – celebrating their lasting legacy in our community. As part of this celebration, new signage designed by Carlos Julian of the Máthxwi First Nation were unveiled on all four fields, including the renewed Latham Field.

Collectively, the four fields will be known as Léts’e mó:t, Léts’e th’á:le—One Heart, One Mind—a name chosen under the guidance of the Abbotsford School District’s Indigenous Education Council, reflecting the enduring connection between the District, Semá:th First Nation, and Máthxwi First Nation.

This collective name embodies the Halqʼeméylem teaching of unity and connection, reminding the community that these fields are more than just places to play; they are shared spaces where young people come together to build new memories, connections, and futures.

As part of this celebration, new signage designed by Carlos Julian of the Máthxwi First Nation were unveiled on all four fields, including the renewed Latham Field. ⁠

Terry Felix, the first Indigenous professional soccer player in North America, and Constable John Davidson, whose legacy continues to inspire, were some of the individuals honoured.⁠

Their stories remind us of the power of courage, dedication, and service in our community. ⁠

From Abbotsford Police Department: The Abbotsford Board of Education and the City of #Abbotsford proudly announced the renaming of three sports fields at W.J. Mouat Secondary School — one of which now bears the name of AbbyPD’s Constable John Davidson.

Surrounded by students, school staff, dignitaries, and both current and retired AbbyPD members, Constable Davidson’s family joined in the unveiling of John Davidson Field. The dedication is a fitting tribute to his passion for football (soccer) and his unwavering commitment to youth in our community, exemplified through his service with AbbyPD’s Youth Squad.

This meaningful recognition comes just days before the BC Law Enforcement Memorial in #Victoria, where officers from across the province will gather to honour Constable Davidson and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

A hero remembered never truly dies.

2025 W J Mouat Field John Davidson Abbotsford Police Renaming Sept 26