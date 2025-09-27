7-year-old Abbotsford Boy and His Mom, Share His Medical Journey With Aid from BC Children’s Hospital (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford – 7-year-old Kai from Abbotsford,was born with brain bleeds and has lived with epilepsy since infancy and is currently trying new medications in the hope of gaining better seizure control. Through it all, Kai’s resilience and sense of humor shine; he loves swimming, dancing, and making everyone around him laugh. While the journey has been filled with uncertainty, his family says the doctors and nurses at BC Children’s have been a lifeline, always patient, caring, and receptive to Kai’s needs.

When Kai was born, he needed to be resuscitated. An MRI soon revealed extensive brain bleeds on both sides of his brain. Doctors warned his family to prepare for lifelong challenges—cerebral palsy, developmental delays, and more.

But Kai defied the odds.

Today, the seven-year-old is full of life. He loves swimming, dancing, video games, and has a talent for making people laugh. “He’s met every milestone—just a little late, just long enough to make me worry,” says his mom, Jen.

Kai’s biggest hurdle today is epilepsy. He’s tried five medications, but his seizures remain uncontrolled. Some are mild. Others require emergency care. “It’s like a time bomb,” Jen explains. “You never know when it’s coming.”

Thankfully, the family is never alone. BC Children’s Hospital has been there from day one—and continues to be their lifeline. Neurologist Dr. Connolly and nurse clinicians Cindy and Tracy are always just a phone call away.

“They’re the most accessible care providers we’ve had,” says Jen. “They never rush us. They listen, guide, and help me breathe through the hard moments.”

FVN’s Don Lehn spoke with Kai and his mom, Jen: