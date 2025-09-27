2025 Ride for RAN – $97,000 Raised. Up Next – Thanksgiving Dinner at Ruth and Naomi’s

Chillliwack – SEPTEMBER 26 UPDATE – From Ruth and Naomi’s (RAN): On September 20 was the annual Ride 4 RAN—and what a day it was. A record 190 riders took part, and together we raised over $97,000 to strengthen the programming that supports people on their recovery journey.

It wasn’t just about the ride. It was about stories. Three courageous individuals stood before the crowd and shared some of the most painful moments of their lives with honesty and emotion. They spoke of the brokenness they’ve faced—and the hope they’ve found. Each story pointed to the space they’ve been welcomed into, the team walking alongside them, and the renewed or restored faith in God that anchors their recovery. Moments like these remind us that while we offer a growing number of programs and services, recovery is at the very heart of what we do.

Looking ahead, the annual Thanksgiving Dinners are right around the corner. You may have already received or seen some information about this. These meals are always about more than simple physical sustenance—they are expressions of kindness, opportunities to build trust, and invitations into relationship. Every plate served is a reminder that no one is alone and that there is hope for tomorrow. If you would like to contribute, you can do so here.

ORIGINAL STORY – Registration is now open for the 2025 Ride for RAN, Saturday September 20th at Fairfield Park .This is the 9th annual ride supporting Chilliwack’s most vulnerable.

Whether you’re an avid cyclist or a family looking for a leisurely ride – we invite you to come out!

Registration includes a fun-filled ride with nutrition stations along the way, a Ruth & Naomi’s Athletic bag, door prize ticket, and a delicious lunch from Groovin Grill (options of veg, chicken, or beef burger or chicken strips) with a side and drink after the ride! Enjoy music by Ryan McAllister, vendor booths, bouncy castles, and massage/stretching by Heritage Chiropractic after your ride!

TOP FUNDRAISER PRIZE: 3 Night Stay at The Cottages in Osoyoos (Thank You Tamara & Jon Mackie)

BIGGEST TEAM PRIZE: Private party up to 30 at Farmhouse with $500 tab and live music!



Would you like to sponsor this event? Contact : events@ranmission.ca

When + where:

+ September 20, 2025

+ 8:00am – 1:00pm (staggered start times)

+ 46219 Clare Avenue (Fairfield Park) Chilliwack.

Event Highlights:

+ Food truck (Groovin’ Grill)

+ Live music (Ryan McAllister)

+ Farmhouse Private party with live musician for the largest registered team

+ Three night stay in Osoyoos for the most fundraised

+ Prizes for first to cross the finish line in 80k (male and female)

+ Mini Ride for RAN before “real” Ride for RAN (6+ under)

+ Nutrition Stations along the routes

+ Bouncy houses & vendors

+ Every registrant receives door prize entry ticket, lunch & bag

+ Post event therapy from Heritage Chiropractic & Sports Medicine

+ Opportunity to learn more about Ruth & Naomi’s

