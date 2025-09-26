Made Famous by Rambo – Hope’s “Gateway to Holidayland” Sign is Back

Hope – Hope’s “Gateway to Holidayland” is back where it belongs!

If you’ve ever rolled into town looking for the iconic First Blood archway sign, you probably noticed it wasn’t at the entrance anymore – the original still lives on at the Coquihalla Campground.

However, a new Gateway to Holidayland has now been installed at Hope’s entrance, exactly where movie fans (and Rambo himself) first saw it back in 1981.

For those not in the know of Hope, the sign is where you come into Hope from either Chilliwack (Highway1) or Manning Park (Highway 3).

This is close to where the train station used to be before its move into the downtown area.

Whether you’re here for the cinematic history, the scenery, or just passing through, the sign is once again welcoming visitors into Hope – just like in the movies.

Don’t forget to stop for a photo on your way in!

2025 Rambo Welcome to Holidayland Sign Location Courtesy Tom DeSorcy