From Chilliwack to Princeton – Five Arrested After Multi-Jurisdiction Car Chase – Air1 in Pursuit

Fraser Valley – On Friday September 19,(at approximately 8:25AM), Chilliwack RCMP received a report regarding the theft of a 2025 Ford F-150 from a residence on Ledgestone Place.

Thanks to real-time tracking, the vehicle was initially located in Logan Lake and was observed travelling through multiple jurisdictions. RCMP detachments in Logan Lake, Merritt, Hope, and Princeton were engaged as the vehicle moved rapidly along Highway 5 before heading Eastbound on Hwy 3, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h and driving dangerously.

Air 1 was deployed, and Police Dog Services were called to assist. Hope RCMP spotted the vehicle near Manning Park and Air 1 maintained visual contact as it headed toward Princeton. The pursuit concluded at a Cango gas station, where officers successfully contained the vehicle and arrested all five occupants.

The investigation remains ongoing.

