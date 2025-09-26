Drug Alert in Abbotsford – Pink and Purple “Down”

Abbotsford – Drug War Survivors Abbotsford have issued a drug alert.

Lots of reports of pink and purple “down” containing high concentration of Medetomidine, which is a powerful sedative that has been knocking a lot of folks unconscious.

Drug War Survivors Abbotsford peer OPS is running at the cheque office this week, don’t use alone and start slow!



This is the iron law of prohibition, as crackdowns disrupt the drug supply, powerful and unknown substances get thrown in, leading to more deaths.



If you need harm reduction supplies or Narcan (and Narcan training) message Drug War Survivors Abbotsford.