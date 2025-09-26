Skip to content

Drug Alert in Abbotsford – Pink and Purple “Down”

Home
Addiction/Recovery
Drug Alert in Abbotsford – Pink and Purple “Down”

Abbotsford – Drug War Survivors Abbotsford have issued a drug alert.

Lots of reports of pink and purple “down” containing high concentration of Medetomidine, which is a powerful sedative that has been knocking a lot of folks unconscious.

Drug War Survivors Abbotsford peer OPS is running at the cheque office this week, don’t use alone and start slow!

This is the iron law of prohibition, as crackdowns disrupt the drug supply, powerful and unknown substances get thrown in, leading to more deaths.

If you need harm reduction supplies or Narcan (and Narcan training) message Drug War Survivors Abbotsford.

Narcan – Drug War Survivors Abbotsford

Share This:

lakehouse-productions-all-you-need-is-love

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts