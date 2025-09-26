Coquihalla at Snowshed Hill Norhtbound Closed Saturday AM for Paving

Coquihalla – Drivers are advised the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) will be closed at Snowshed Hill from 12:01 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

This full closure of the northbound lanes is necessary to repair a deteriorating seam between the slow and middle lanes. This has been causing water to pool during rain, leading to hydroplaning and heavy spray, and creating safety risks for drivers. The repairs will help prevent further damage and improve safety before winter.

Crews from the Dawson Group will complete this work as part of a paving project to reduce traffic disruptions.

During this work, Highway 5 northbound will be closed at Othello Road (Exit 183). Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternative route or adjust travel times to avoid the closure. Emergency-vehicle access will be maintained.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and watch for crews working in the area.

Learn More:

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the weather forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca