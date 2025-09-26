Skip to content

Chilliwack Man Arrested for Fairfield Island Break and Enter

Chilliwack – On September 20 , 2025, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a Fairfield Island residence in the 10000 block of McDonald Road where numerous items were reported stolen.

On September 23rd, 2025, members of the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant in the 45000 block of Stevenson Road in relation to this investigation. As a result, items stolen from the residence on Fairfield Island have been recovered and a Chilliwack man has been arrested for possession of property obtained by crime.

“The cooperation between the homeowners and investigators in this case contributed greatly to the safe arrest of a suspect and the effective recovery of property stolen from the scene” says Sgt. David Mackie of the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

Chilliwack RCMP are encouraging residents to include serial numbers, photographs or unique identifying information in any report of stolen property to police, as this can greatly assist investigators with a successful recovery.

