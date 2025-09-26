Abbotsford Adult Financial Literacy Skills Learning and Development Resource – Alison Howard ABC Life Literacy Canada (INTERVIEW and VIDEO)

Abbotsford – On September 25, the local literacy organization Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association organized an in-person Money Matters workshop.

Money Matters is a free introductory financial literacy program developed by ABC Life Literacy Canada.

Money Matters is a free introductory financial literacy program that has been delivered to Canadians since 2011 and has reached more than 100,000 adults. It was developed by ABC Life Literacy Canada with support from the Government of Canada and Money Matters founding sponsor TD Bank Group. The program was designed by literacy educators and in consultation with adult learners.

Money Matters is delivered in classrooms, workplaces and community organizations across Canada. Workshops can be delivered by the staff of the group delivering the program, or with the optional support of local TD Bank Group volunteer-tutors. Program resources can be adapted to the needs of individual groups.

46% of Canadians were targeted for financial information through phishing or hacking.

Canadian’s Financial Well-being: Summary of Financial Consumer Agency of Canada survey findings – Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, 2023

12.5% (almost 800,000) of lower-income households experienced difficulties in accessing financial help programs or services (compared to 7% of households overall). A further 9% of households with lower incomes could not access help file taxes and obtain benefits they were eligible for, while 9% could not access help in managing their debt.

Financial Vulnerability of Low-Income Canadians: A Rising Tide – Financial Resiliency Institute, 2022

