Winter Tires (and Carry Chains Where Needed) Rules Start October 1 to April 30

Fraser Valley – Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province. We reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions.

These signs are enforced by the police, ministry or other enforcement officials. Motorists who are not compliant may be turned away and fined.

