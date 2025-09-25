Conservation Officers Conducted Target Shooting Compliance Checks Near Mission

Mission/Fraser Valley (Conservation Officer Service) – Conservation Officers were out recently, conducting target shooting compliance checks on Lost Creek FSR in Mission:

– 5 Violation Tickets issued for shooting in prohibited areas

– 2 firearms seized due to no valid PAL

Reminder: Always confirm you’re in a legal shooting zone and have the proper licenses.

Regional No Shooting areas maps info can be found in the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/hunting/regulations-synopsis

No Shooting areas maps for the Fraser Valley Regional District can also be found here: https://www.fvrd.ca/…/Gov…/Documents/NoShootingAreas.pdf

And please—pack out what you pack in. Let’s keep backcountry spaces clean and safe for everyone.