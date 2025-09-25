Campfire and Backyard Burning Bans Rescinded in Coastal Fire Centre – Including Fraser Valley

Parksville—The Category 1 (campfire) and Category 2 (backyard burning) prohibitions in the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction will be rescinded in all areas effective at 12:00 pm (noon), Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), on Thursday, September 25, 2025. In addition, the Category 3 (Industrial Burning) prohibition will be rescinded in the North Island Centre Coast Forest District and the Haida Gwaii Forest District at the same time and date.

Initially this ban was to end October 31.

On September 17, 2025, the campfire prohibition was lifted in the Campbell River Forest District, the North Island Central Coast Forest District, and the Sunshine Coast Forest District.

A map of the upcoming changes is below and available online.

Other activities which were previously prohibited, but will now be permitted within the Coastal Fire Centre include: