Abbotsford Regional Hospital Strengthens Patient Care with Modernized Interventional Radiology Suite

Abbotsford – People in the Fraser Valley are closer to having increased access to diagnosis and treatment for a variety of health conditions, as Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre’s interventional radiology suite undergoes a major equipment replacement and renovation.

“These equipment upgrades will improve access to care for patients in the Fraser Valley,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “But this is more than just new equipment — by providing patients with advanced procedures and better care, it’s a major step forward in building the health-care infrastructure our communities need.”

This significant investment will allow more patients from Abbotsford and surrounding communities to undergo minimally invasive procedures to treat health conditions such as cancers, vascular disease, dialysis and various abdominal and thoracic illnesses as an alternative to high-risk surgical procedures. Compared to open surgery, interventional radiology provides less discomfort and pain, cuts down on recovery times and reduces risks for patients.

Interventional radiology is a rapidly evolving area of medicine where medical imaging teams use X-ray technology to steer needles, wires and catheters into small incisions in the skin and through blood vessels to treat an array of conditions including vascular, urologic, gynecologic and musculoskeletal conditions. Interventional radiology is also used in emergency settings to treat life-threatening embolisms and internal bleeding.

This project at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, led in close partnership with physicians at the hospital and anticipated to be complete in early 2026, includes replacing aging interventional radiology equipment and renovations to the suite and surrounding rooms. New ceiling-mounted interventional radiology equipment will create a more functional, ergonomic workspace where staff, medical staff and equipment can work efficiently on all sides of the patient.

Once the project is complete, the team will be better equipped to manage the complexity and growing demand for this critical service, with patients benefitting from significantly improved care due to the suite’s advanced functionality and enlarged procedural space.

The capital cost of the project is estimated to be $7.5 million with $3.9 million from the Province, $2.6 million funded by the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District, and up to $1 million contributed by the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

People of all ages – particularly seniors at risk of complications from conventional surgery – are benefitting from interventional radiology. Fraser Health continues to expand its scope of services at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Surrey Memorial Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital, increasing access to more complex non-invasive treatments such as tumour ablation for cancer treatment and vascular interventions like angioplasty and stenting.