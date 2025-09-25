Skip to content

Abbotsford Police Foundation with AbbyPD Restored a Vintage Police Cruiser Leading to Tuitions for Fallen Officers

Abbotsford – In 2019, the Abbotsford Police Foundation partnered with AbbyPD to restore a vintage, era-correct police cruiser as a tribute to the department’s history and a tool for community engagement.

The vehicle, a 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne named Carol in honour of Retired Inspector Carol Powell, symbolizes decades of service and connection.

This past August, Carol was proudly showcased at the Motors and Music Car Show—a charity fundraiser supporting tuition and scholarships for children of fallen officers.

The event raised $20,000 in direct donations to the Memorial Ribbon, enough to fund four full tuitions.

Carol received a special award at the show, which was presented to Staff Sergeant Chris Nightingale, the lead coordinator of the restoration project.

