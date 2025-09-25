Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice Wills and Estate Planning Speaker Series in October

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Hospice Wills and Estate Planning Speaker Series will have three dates on October.

Are You Prepared for Life’s Final Arrangements?

Have you shared your final wishes with your loved ones?

Do they know your preferences regarding your assets, your resting place, financial arrangements, and legacy gifts?

Is your will and representation agreement up to date?

Is your chosen executor ready to carry out your wishes on your behalf?

These are sensitive topics, but planning brings peace of mind to you and your family.

This FREE 3-part Estate Planning Series is designed to guide you through the essential steps of preparing your final arrangements with clarity and care.

2025 Abbotsford Hospice Estate Planning Series – October

